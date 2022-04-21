ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Man convicted of murder over neighborhood speeding dispute

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGEsf_0fGRzO6O00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man guilty of the murder of a 19-year-old man related to a Lamont neighborhood dispute over speeding, the District Attorney’s office said.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez Ambriz, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of premeditated attempted murder with an assault weapon.

Get breaking news straight to you email, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

The April 26, 2020 shooting left 19-year-old Anthony Moreno dead . Prosecutors said Moreno and several others confronted Ambriz at his home on Fuller Drive because of excessive speed in the neighborhood.

As Moreno and the others left the home in an SUV, prosecutors said Ambriz fired four shots from an illegally modified AR-15, one of them striking Moreno in the back. Moreno was rushed to Kern Medical, but died after arriving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6W1V_0fGRzO6O00
Kern County sheriff’s deputies outside a home on Fuller Drive in Lamont investigating a deadly shooting on April 26, 2020.

Deputies later found Ambriz, then 27 years old, in his front yard and asked him where the firearm was, according to prosecutors. Ambriz told them it was in the house and deputies located the loaded AR-15 following a search.

RELATED: KCSO identifies man killed in Lamont shooting

“The use of gun violence in neighborhood disputes cannot be tolerated in a civil society and will be prosecuted and punished to the greatest extent the law will allow,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement.

Ambriz is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 and faces at least 50 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamont, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lamont, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Gun Violence#Prison#17 News#Kern Medical#Kcso
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Suspect identified in fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at California Avenue and P Street. Kira Burton II, 25, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. He’s described as Black, 25, black hair in long braids, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for ongoing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy