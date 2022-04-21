'It's bigger than us': How partners at a Denton Starbucks are leading the fight for unionization in North Texas

Buy Now From left to right, Starbucks union organizers Carson Lane, Vince Martinez and Alex Wells pose for a portrait in front of the Rayzor Ranch location on Wednesday. Jeff Woo/DRC

Less than a month after the termination of seven union organizers at a Memphis Starbucks made headlines in February, Denton baristas Moo Amassyali and Carson Lane drafted an email to Workers United announcing their intention to unionize.

The union, which staff at more than 230 Starbucks stores throughout the U.S. have announced intentions to join, told Amassyali and Lane, along with other members of the organizing committee during a meeting, that they would need 30% of employees at the Rayzor Ranch store to sign cards showing their support to move forward with an election.

In an at-will state — and without any other Starbucks in North Texas publicly unionizing — the organizers began seeking out sympathetic co-workers, careful to only mention it around those they believed would be discreet. They announced their intention to unionize in an open letter to CEO Howard Schultz on March 29.

“There was definitely a lot of tension during that time before we went public because we didn’t have that protection,” Lane told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “It was a concern between us and the people we were talking to who were scared to be associated with it because they thought they could be fired at any time.”

Some partners revoked their union cards after signing them out of fear for their jobs, organizers said.

But stronger than the fear, they said, was the desire for change.

“I remember them [Workers United] asking in the meeting, ‘Is this something y’all are sure you want to do?’ and I think in that Zoom call, we were on board immediately,” Lane said.

‘Not everything they advertise themselves to be’

Alex Wells started working at the Rayzor Ranch Starbucks about eight months ago as a barista. Like other members of the organizing committee, Wells said they were attracted by the public characterization of the brand as being progressive when it came to employee — or partner, as they’re called at Starbucks — rights. But organizers say that public reputation isn’t one they have felt is reflected in the company’s policies and culture.

“Even in the less than a year that I’ve been here, I’ve already found out that Starbucks is not everything that they advertise themselves to be,” Wells said.

Following a particularly rough patch in January when they say a wave of COVID-19 cases among partners that caused periodic closures and overworked staff, Wells, along with several coworkers, noticed they began to be scheduled for fewer hours. Amassyali, who uses they/them pronouns, said they moved from an average of 20 scheduled hours weekly to just eight in a week.

Talks of forming a union had already been circulating among partners at the store, but it was what committee members characterized as extreme fluctuations in hours that prompted them to move forward with plans to unionize in March.

A shift supervisor at the Rayzor Ranch store who asked not to be identified given their position said labor is calculated based on the prior quarter’s performance, and partners were being scheduled for fewer hours because they used too much labor the previous quarter.

“As a shift supervisor, your main thing even off the clock is to reassure people, and I feel like there’s a lot of guilt on the supervisors’ shoulders about scheduling, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” the supervisor said. “Some days we’re making up to 11% more than we were last year, and to be met with the same staffing doesn’t work — you end up with a lot of overworked baristas.”

Managers and assistant managers are responsible for creating partner schedules, according to the supervisor.

Negotiating more stable schedules would be chief among the conditions organizers at the University Drive store would work to have included in a collective bargaining agreement with the company, as would ensuring more security around access to benefits.

Scheduled hours are based on store needs and can be subject to industrywide cyclical trends, a Starbucks representative told the Record-Chronicle.

“We always schedule to what we believe the store needs based on customer behaviors. That may mean a change in the hours available, but to say we are cutting hours wouldn’t be accurate,” said the representative, who declined to be named.

Unsteady hours is in part an industry problem, with 24% of hourly workers saying they do not receive enough hours in a recent survey from Harvard University’s Shift Project, which tracks hourly working conditions.

Particularly stressful for partners who say they are receiving fewer hours is the risk of losing health and tuition benefits, which they say they need to work an average of 20 hours weekly to maintain.

Eligibility for hours is calculated cumulatively twice yearly and not on a week-by-week basis, according to Starbucks. A representative could not provide the number of cumulative hours required to maintain benefits.

A nationwide movement

The push to unionize Starbucks stores began in December when a Buffalo, New York, location became the first to vote in the union.

Within weeks, Starbucks stores across the U.S. made similar announcements, prompting public comments from CEO Howard Schultz earlier this month that companies were being “assaulted” by threats of unionization. In a leaked memo published by VICE News last week, Starbucks management told baristas in Washington that “benefits and wages will essentially be frozen” during collective bargaining negotiations, which could take more than a year, “if a contract is reached at all.”

While companies can legally discourage workers from unionizing, there are limits, said Mike Golden, a lecturer who specializes in labor law at the University of Texas School of Law.

“You can’t say to the employees, ‘We’re going to reduce wages, we’re going to fire you, we’re going to close this store,’ but you can say, ‘Here are the natural consequences of unionizing,’” said Golden, who is also the director of advocacy at the law school. “Where that benefits idea becomes problematic if it’s construed as a threat, and the test that the National Labor Relations Board applies is whether the statements are intimidating and would unfairly disrupt an employee’s free right to choose to unionize or not.”

The NLRB, which enforces the National Labor Relations Act that governs unionization, determined Starbucks’ termination of activists at a Memphis store was in response to the group’s union organization efforts. The board announced earlier this month it would pursue a legal case unless Starbucks agrees to settle.

Though it wasn’t the first time Starbucks had been the subject of complaints of labor law violations, it was a harrowing moment for a company long held up as a bastion of workers’ rights, offering higher-than-average hourly wages, health care and tuition benefits which are otherwise hard to come by for part-time service-industry employees.

In addition to the dozens of complaints Workers United has filed against Starbucks with the NLRB, Starbucks has now filed two complaints of its own, accusing the union of intimidating workers at stores in Denver and Phoenix.

Organizers at the Rayzor Ranch store say that, while they have not been subject to what’s known as “union-busting” activities at the store, similar stories of terminations or retaliation efforts by Starbucks have circulated among workers online, creating unease. Shortly after going public with their intention to unionize, a letter from the store’s district manager and director of operations was posted, directing employees to a Starbucks webpage that discourages unionization.

“We do not believe unions are necessary at Starbucks because we know that the real issues are solved through our direct partnership with one another,” the webpage reads in part. “We don’t believe having a union will meaningfully change or solve the problems you’ve identified in your stores. We know we aren’t perfect, but we believe our challenges are best addressed by working together.”

While protections for unionizing employees are built into the NLRA, and companies are required to recognize and bargain with NLRB-certified unions for one year after certification, they are not required to reach a collective bargaining agreement. An average of 12-13 months is common to come to an agreement, but some negotiations never lead anywhere — and prolonging discussions can work in a company’s favor.

“This is where the company has a huge advantage, because as that year lapses, if the employees are unhappy, they can go to the labor board and vote the union out” through a decertification election, said Michael Maslanka, associate professor at the UNT Dallas College of Law and a former attorney for the NLRB.

The Starbucks representative told the Record-Chronicle the company is “fully committed to following the NLRB process.”

Workers United is organizing on a store-by-store basis. While that streamlines organizing efforts since a majority is only needed among partners at each store — rather than a nationwide majority, for example — it means that agreements must be negotiated individually. Though that can lengthen the negotiating process, the first CBA, if achieved, will likely serve as a model for others, Maslanka said.

‘It can be everything we want it to be’

Organizers at the Rayzor Ranch location announced April 11 on Twitter they’d petitioned for an election with the NLRB. The partners involved said they felt it was a step toward holding Starbucks accountable to the values they had once believed the company stood for.

“I was attracted to Starbucks because of all the things they offered, so it’s a little disappointing to see that our profits are rising, but they’re telling us we’re not making enough money so they cut hours and keep us right below where we need to be to get our benefits,” Lane said. “We wanted to unionize to actually have that standard where Starbucks is a step above the rest of the service industry, and we can come in and expect to receive these benefits without being scared of losing them. We know [Starbucks] can be everything we want it to be.”

Starbucks maintains the company works best without a union, pointing to voluntary pay increases initiated in December 2020 and October 2021. Starting this summer, U.S. hourly partners will average nearly $17 per hour, with a new range of $15-$23 for baristas. The increases culminate in about $1 billion in incremental investments by Starbucks in wages and benefits over the past two years, according to the company.

Starbucks’ stance is unlikely to change and, for those familiar with unionization movements, is an unsurprising one, Maslanka said.

“Employers, no matter how progressive, don’t like a third party,” Maslanka said. “They like to be the one calling the shots, and they don’t want to share power — it’s as simple as that.”

But in Denton, organizers remain hopeful. They’ve gotten encouragement from customers and fellow baristas, and they are confident their store will achieve majority support during the election, which hasn’t been scheduled yet. Though they could be a year — or a lifetime — away from tangible change, for employees on the precipice of an industry-defining movement, victory already feels close.

“There’s this giant labor movement going on right now, and I think companies are just scared we’re going to win,” barista and organizing committee member Vince Martinez said.

“It’s bigger than Starbucks,” Amassyali added.