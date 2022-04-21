ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ex-president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, extradited to US

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonduras has extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. It was a dramatic reversal for a leader once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on drugs....

