DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful jet stream roaring over Colorado on Friday was producing strong and gusty wind speeds from the mountains to the plains. Some places have topped 70 mph and the wind could get even stronger by the early evening hours. The following gusts have been reported to the National Weather Service offices in Pueblo, Boulder and Grand Junction as of 1 p.m. on Friday. 73 mph – 4 miles NNE of Powderhorn 71 mph – 4 miles NE of Cameo 70 mph – Douglas Pass 68 mph – Trinidad 67 mph – Peterson Air Force Base 63 mph – Grand Junction 61 mph – La...

