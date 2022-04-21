ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emyrson Flora American Idol 2022 “Love in the Dark” Adele, Season 20 Top 14

By Jessie Mendoza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmyrson Flora performs “Love in the Dark” by Adele, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 14. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Emyrson Flora (16 years old), High School Student from Cleveland, Ohio. Round: Top 14. Song: “Love in the Dark” by Adele. Result: Advanced....

