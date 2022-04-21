ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Understanding How Conservatorships Work

By ToTNetAdmin
theorangetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Connecticut, a conservatorship is a legal proceeding where the probate court appoints a person, called a conservator, to oversee the financial or personal affairs of an adult. There are two types of conservatorships: involuntary and voluntary. In an involuntary conservatorship, a conservator is appointed only if the court...

www.theorangetimes.com

Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year.The decision that means a nearly $2 billion cut that mainly benefits the wealthy is in effect.The high court overturned a lower court judge who ruled in favor of education advocates who collected enough signatures under the state's referendum law to block them from taking effect until voters could weigh in in November.Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stamford Advocate

Cannabis activists mark CT’s first legal 4/20 ‘holiday’

HARTFORD — As Connecticut marked the first 4/20 “holiday” since the state legalized recreational marijuana, a group of cannabis advocates marked another first outside the state Capitol. “We usually don’t run out of weed,” Christina Capitan said Wednesday. The 38-year-old East Windsor woman and many...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Nassau County Household Assistance Program to end May 15. Residents still have time to apply

A program that would have given a one-time $375 payment to thousands of Nassau County residents struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic is now coming to an end. Many residents tell News 12 that they did not know about the Household Assistance Program (HAP). The grant was funded with federal pandemic money and was spearheaded by former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. It was passed by the Legislature last fall and as of Sunday, more than 70,000 residents applied for the checks.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Conn. lawmakers to vote on SEBAC contract for state workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are voting on a big contract for state workers. The SEBAC Union Contract is a contract for 46,000 state employees. This contract is set to have an initial wage increase of 2.5%. Then, wages will get a bump of 5.9% over four years depending on the merit adjustments.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Glastonbury Man Found Guilty Of Failing To Pay Taxes On $950K In Income

A Connecticut attorney was convicted of failing to pay taxes on about $950,000 in income. Deron Freeman, a resident of Glastonbury in Hartford County, was found guilty on Monday, April 18, of three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return and four counts of failure to pay income tax, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut approved for federal funds for substance use disorder treatment

(The Center Square) – Connecticut has been approved to receive federal funding for new substance abuse treatments, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced the state will receive $30 million in annual Medicaid funding that will benefit residents who are struggling with substance abuse to provide them heightened treatment. Funding will also cover residential care services while increasing provider payment rates.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Mask mandates repealed but COVID-19 cases rising

CONNECTICUT, USA — An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut is being driven by a number of factors. "Herd immunity is going lower, and then vaccine immunity is also waning to a certain extent and then there's the big reason which is the omicron variants as well," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare. "Elimination of masking certainly has contributed to it."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. urges lawmakers to pass legislation for new emissions standards

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The governor urged Connecticut lawmakers to pass legislative that would implement new emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Newington. “The State of Connecticut is an example of how government can continue to...
NEWINGTON, CT
Connecticut Public

As eviction filings in Hartford have doubled, advocates blame the end of rental assistance

With most pandemic-related protections for renters expiring, eviction filings are spiking again in Connecticut and beyond. Hartford more than doubled its eviction filings compared to its pre-pandemic average between mid-March and early April. Bridgeport followed closely behind. That’s according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, which tracks eviction filings across 28 cities nationwide. Data shows that seven of those cities have surpassed pre-pandemic averages during that time frame.
HARTFORD, CT
Stamford Advocate

CT’s seven-day COVID positivity rate tops 8 percent

As COVID-19 activity continues to increase across Connecticut, the state reported Friday that the seven-day positivity rate of new tests had topped 8 percent. In its daily report Friday, the state said that 4,828 new cases were found in the past seven days among 59,647 tests for a positivity rate of 8.09 percent — the highest since the state switched to a seven-day figure in its reports in recent weeks.
CONNECTICUT STATE

