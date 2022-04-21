ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Washington Catholic Schools welcomes new STEM program

By Lilly Cederdahl
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1htL_0fGRyhmi00

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – There’s a new learning opportunity for students in the area.

Washington Catholic Schools announced earlier this week that Pre-K through 12th grade will become STEM schools. This will be the first STEM preschool in the area.

The school system raised funds for the STEM curriculum at their annual gala fundraiser last summer.

The program allows the students to have hands on planning, building, and problem solving experiences.

Washington Catholic Preschool Teacher Sara Vogues said STEM units were added into the curriculum back in August, and have since helped her students stay engaged.

“As a preschool teacher I don’t like work sheets because it doesn’t truly teach these kids,” Vogues said. “It’s effective to get children involved in their projects and learning their ABC’s with their hands.”

Washington Catholic Schools Kindergarten Teacher Shannon Lee said the STEM curriculum has been effective in her classroom as well.

“This year I’ve noticed such a growth in their vocabulary as far as science goes,” Lee said.

Both Vogues and Lee say the new curriculum has helped students assess their work.

Kindergartner Sadie Gilley said she loves the creativity that STEM projects provide.

“During free builds we make houses and it’s always a fun time for my friends and I,” Gilley said.

To learn more about registration for the upcoming school year or scholarships available for the On My Way Pre-K program visit wccardinals.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Crash leaves car upside down in Terre Haute, driver charged

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash that left his car upside down in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police, units were called to the scene at the intersection of Maple Avenue and N 9th Street at 11:54 a.m. finding a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay County K9 sniffs out Terre Haute man hiding from police

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody after fleeing law enforcement and hiding in a wooded area, forcing deputies to use a K9 to track his location. 29-year-old Sean M. Stephens faces a level 6 felony charge of resisting arrest with a motor vehicle. According to Clay County Chief Deputy […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Sports
State
Washington State
Washington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Stem Program#Preschool Teacher#K12#Abc#Wcc
Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Classroom rules

It has been amazing to travel back through the years of teaching children in my mind. Some memories bring me sadness, some make me laugh, and others make me wonder what took me so long to learn their sweet lessons! I believe this may be the way it is for all teachers after they close the classroom door for the last time. We are never really “finished.”
KIDS
TheConversationAU

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found students’ writing standards had fallen sharply over recent years. The draft NSW English syllabus includes specific language and literacy outcomes such as grammar, punctuation, paragraphing and sentence structure, unlike the draft NSW maths syllabus which has no specific language outcomes. The Sydney Morning Herald reported the English Teachers Association said the changes...
EDUCATION
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU welcomes Timothy Lewis as director of New Student and Family Programs

East Tennessee State University’s Division of Student Life and Enrollment has announced that Timothy Lewis will serve as director of New Student & Family Programs. Lewis will be responsible for various programs, including New Student Orientation, Preview and Parent & Family Programs, and will assume an advisory role to the Preview and Orientation Leader Organization.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
Town Square LIVE News

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss

  Christina School District is using federal COVID-19 money to hire tutors for two years to help its students catch up. Photo by Ralston Smith/Unsplash   Over 600 students in Christina School District are taking part in a district-wide one-on-one virtual tutoring program to help them climb the ladder of proficiency in math and reading. The results: About 60% of ... Read More
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs

The short documentary video opens with a high school student explaining how human waste flows up from the ground and floods an area where he and his friends eat lunch. In the eight-minute video with background music and captions of key quotes, students at Druid Hills High School use iPhones to document the classrooms, hallways and bathrooms that are crumbling around them.
HIGH SCHOOL
WTHI

Local hospital receives big honor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One Terre Haute Hospital is receiving a big honor. The Oncology Services department at Terre Haute Regional Hospital has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The award recognizes Regional as a top performer. This means the hospital is...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Phys.org

13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college—with a major in physics and a minor in math. Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
WTWO/WAWV

National organization gifts local veteran a customized wheelchair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local military hero named Jarid Clapp received an all-terrain wheelchair at Griffin Bike Park Friday. The wheelchair was gifted on behalf of a national military support organization called Freedom Alliance. Freedom Alliance provides charitable contributions to be able to honor and support wounded and disabled veterans like Clapp. Jarid […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy