Augusta, GA

I-TEAM: Suffering fallout after surviving heart failure

By Liz Owens
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A procedure saved a local veteran’s life five years ago but the device that keeps him alive is also keeping him from getting the care he needs. “To me, it is discrimination medically because you can take someone with one thing but you can’t take him with...

