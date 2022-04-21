ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

National Day of Prayer Thursday

NORWALK — Pastor Linda Coleman Isaiah, the founder of LCI ministries, will be the guest speaker Thursday, May 5, at the National Day of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church in Norwalk.

The event begins with breakfast at 6:30 a.m., followed by the service at 7. Everyone is invited.

LCI ministries is a culturally diverse organization established to help women navigate the difficulties of life through practicality of the Word of God and the power of the Holy Spirit — and a certified grief recovery specialist and mental health coach.

Join in as she presents her message, "Never Give Up Hope."

