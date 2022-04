The Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Sheridan College Native American Student Organization welcome Dr. Shane Doyle for a special upcoming Discovery Session: Messages from Medicine Wheel Country. According to information from the Land Trust, the discovery session will be held on Wednesday, April 27 from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Whitney Center for the Arts, Room W-235 on the Sheridan College campus. Room W-235 is upstairs and attendees are asked to enter from the North door near Kinnison Hall.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO