Saint Louis, MO

Senate candidate McCloskey says border policy, CRT biggest threats to America

By Vic Faust
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — We are continuing our look at the Republican candidates running to fill Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat.

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey gained national headlines when they waved guns at protestors outside their home in June 2020. In June 2021, both pleaded guilty misdemeanor offenses ; in Mark’s case, a count of fourth-degree assault. The couple was ultimately pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson .

Mark says that incident is why he’s running , adding that he and his wife have put their lives on hold in order to, in his words, “pull back our country, restore freedoms and the Constitution.”

He believes the biggest threats to our nation are border security and critical race theory.

McCloskey says he’s a lifelong Republican and “staunch anti-Communist.” He says he’s been friends with retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Oliver North for more than 30 years and claims to have organized fundraisers at his house on North’s behalf.

Even if he doesn’t emerge victories in the primary, McCloskey feels like he’s already won because of all the support his family has received over the last two years.

Comments / 27

Jonathan Slay
2d ago

I would think the biggest threat would be when republicans tried to over turn a free and fair election to give america its first dictator. but hey I think the destruction of the country I live in to be the worse than a couple hundred thousand immigrants most of which are just looking for a better life but demonized for the actions of a handful of the number that come

Reply(3)
20
What??????
2d ago

People.....stop with the critical race theory scare tactic. it's getting old.

Reply(3)
14
Nelson Woods
2d ago

Mark McCloskey and his wife have put their lives on hold in order to, … “pull back our country, restore freedoms and the Constitution.” lolMcCloskey believes the biggest threats to our nation are border security and critical race theory. He is hitting all of the Republican talking points, eh!McCloskey says he’s a lifelong Republican and “staunch anti-Communist.” He says he’s been friends with retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Oliver North for more than 30 years and claims to have organized fundraisers at his house on North’s behalf. Oliver North is a war criminal.McCloskey is laying the ground work for his eminent defeat … he said, even if he doesn’t emerge victories in the primary … lol he won’t.

Reply(1)
5
