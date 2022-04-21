ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Man airlifted with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Jefferson County

By Phil Pinarski
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was airlifted after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 800 block of Quebec Street in the McDonald Chapel community around 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, deputies discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. He was then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. His condition at this time has yet to be released.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

