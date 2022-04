Rutgers completed its first normal spring of Greg Schiano’s second stint in Piscataway in fitting fashion. The Scarlet Knights played a standard spring game, with mostly conservative play-calling and some up-and-down play throughout the field. And whether it was a reflection of the elevated competition across the board, the final score of Scarlet 16, White 14 is an accurate reflection of the cagey contest that took place at SHI Stadium on Friday night, where the Rutgers defense dominated the Scarlet Knights offense.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO