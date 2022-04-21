ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Over $131,000 stolen in string of Monterey sunglass burglaries

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8Wtr_0fGRuwLr00

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Police are searching for several suspects who have targeted sunglass businesses on at least five occasions, it is unknown if these incidents are connected.

On March 8, at around 6:31 p.m. officers arrived at Del Monte Shopping Center on Munras Avenue after two males went into a store and stole multiple pairs of sunglasses.

When an employee tried to stop the two they pushed them away.

$13,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and the suspects were not found.

The second incident occurred on March 12 at 4:59 p.m. when officers were once again called to the Del Monte Shopping Center where $15,000 in merchandise was stolen.

Two male and two female suspects entered the store and filled bags with sunglasses and left in a dark-colored sedan.

On April 11 at 5:46 p.m. two males wearing masks stole $13,000 worth of sunglasses and left in a silver sedan.

Officers found a vehicle matching that description driving on Highway 1 going northbound from Fremont Street.

The vehicle got away from officers but a suspect was later identified as Colton Hunter, 31, of Turlock.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hunter for commercial burglary and a felony for evading police but he has yet to be located.

The fourth instance was on April 15 at 5:37 p.m. as officers returned to Del Monte Shopping Center where four males stole around $80,000 worth of sunglasses.

The suspects drove off in a dark grey sedan.

CHP and Monterey Bay police located and pursued the vehicle on Highway 1 going northbound from Freemont Street.

The vehicle got away from the pursuing officers.

The last instance was on April 21 at 12:48 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a report of a female that stole $10,000 worth of sunglasses on the 700 block of Cannery Row.

The suspect left the area in a black Mercedes.

The post Over $131,000 stolen in string of Monterey sunglass burglaries appeared first on KION546 .

