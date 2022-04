If you spent any time around cars in the early 2000s, you know the E65-generation 7-Series. Revealed during the 2001 Frankfurt Auto Show, it was a design, spearheaded by Chris Bangle, that would change the car world's landscape forever. Its hypermodern rear end and a questionable fascia drew endless criticism at the time, as it was massive step away from the reserved, elegant E38 that preceded it. Many thought the car would be a sales flop. Instead, it paved the way for modern car design for the next decade and beyond. It feels like this sort of revolution is about to happen again with the 2023 7-Series.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO