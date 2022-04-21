Rafferty steps down as MC men’s basketball coach

Midland College Coach Pat Rafferty talks with his players 02/12/18 during a time out against Odessa College at the Chaparral Center. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Pat Rafferty recently resigned as Midland College head men’s basketball coach, the Reporter-Telegram has learned.

Midland College Director of Athletics Forrest Allen confirmed the news on Thursday and said the college has already started the process of taking applications.

“Hopefully we can whittle through the process over the next four weeks, go from there and see what we can do,” Allen said.

Allen said the college will be taking applications for the next 10 days before it begins interviewing candidates.

The program looks to regain some of the glory that has been missing for over a decade. Since the Chaparrals played in the NJCAA championship game in 2011, MC has not qualified for the postseason under three different head coaches.

Rafferty was in his second stint with the Chaparrals, having coached at MC from 1994-99 and compiling a 97-51 record during that time.

Rafferty left to take an assistant coaching job at Louisville under Denny Crum and also served as head coach at Grayson Community College, was the head of basketball operations at U.T.-Arlington and was the head coach of Central Wyoming College before returning to Midland College in 2017.

Over the last five years under Rafferty, the Chaps struggled to a 42-91 overall record and an 18-59 mark in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play, never winning more than five league games in a season.

This past season, the Chaps went 12-17 overall and 5-11 in WJCAC play to tie for sixth in the conference standings. The team showed promise early as it got out to a 9-3 record and had won its first two WJCAC games.

But things started going downhill around the Christmas break as the team either struggled through injuries or had players leave the program, and the Chaps never won back-to-back games the rest of the season.

Rafferty could not be reached for comment.

