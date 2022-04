Former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose was one of the greatest players to ever suit up in an MLB uniform, but also one of the most controversial. Rose has been banned from baseball since 1989 for gambling on his own team. While the Reds legend has done his best to be reinstated, the MLB hasn’t seen fit to do so, even in light of recent trends. Sports gambling has been legalized in states across the country and an MLB player, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, became the first player to have a gambling-related sponsorship. It’s enough to make one wonder why the MLB continues to deploy its harsh stance towards Rose. In a recent interview, Rose himself wondered the same thing aloud, delivering a hilarious take on MLB gambling, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

