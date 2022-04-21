ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WWE superstar surprises Special Olympic members

By Caitlin Coffey
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A five-time world champion in the world of wrestling stopped in Nashville Thursday.

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre surprised dozens of Special Olympic athletes who take part of the Metro Parks DisABILITIES program.

McIntyre spent time with the athletes greeting them, answering questions and taking pictures with them at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. He even picked up some weights and worked out with the group. Before he left, he also passed out a memento to remember the occasion – their very own wrestling belts.

“It’s always been very important to me to give back where we can,” said McIntyre. “As WWE superstars we make such an impact on people’s lives.”

McIntyre frequently takes part in Unified Special Olympics activities throughout the country.

“It was finding where I can make the biggest difference and where it would touch me most and make the most difference,” he told News 2. “Speaking with our community area they felt that Special Olympics was a good fit for Drew McIntyre, and it’s been a perfect fit. I’ve loved every second of what we’ve done.”

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109zqg_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E34p2_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LPuh_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zoaek_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rTpm_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIspM_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4PyG_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O76wb_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09P9WB_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LV25_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDyqL_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnS4J_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLprL_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvbHI_0fGRu8k800
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)

McIntyre will be part of SummerSlam, which kicks off July 30th from Nissan Stadium .

This is the first time the series will be held in Nashville.

Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale this Friday, April 23, from the Ticketmaster.

You can expect more WWE community events in the weeks leading up to the big event.

Meanwhile, if you cannot wait till the summer to see some WWE superstars in Tennessee, then you’ll have to make a trip to Knoxville.

WWE Raw is going to be at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville Monday, April 25th.

For more information on the WWE Raw event click on this link .

