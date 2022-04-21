Man cleared of kidnapping, other charges after 15 years

DETROIT (AP) — A man who has been in prison for 15 years for kidnapping and sexual assault didn’t commit the crimes.

A judge will be asked Friday to clear the convictions and exonerate Terance Calhoun at the request of the Wayne County prosecutor.

In 2007, Calhoun pleaded no contest to kidnapping and other charges and was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Calhoun was identified by two teen victims after a sketch was posted at a Detroit liquor store. But prosecutors say new evidence has resulted in the identification of another man.

Calhoun was represented by the State Appellate Defender Office in the exoneration effort.