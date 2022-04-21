ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Reports: Middleton out 2-4 weeks with MCL sprain

By Matt Infield
WSAW
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Multiple reports indicate that Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton will miss anywhere from 2-4 weeks with an MCL injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Milwaukee's Game 2 loss...

www.wsaw.com

WSAW

Bucks win game 4, lead series 3-1

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - The Bucks continued their dominance of the Chicago Bulls, winning game four 119-95 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead to Milwaukee. The Bucks led from the first quarter to finish, using a dominant second quarter to take a 15-point lead at half before adding to the lead in the second half.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Bucks go up 2-1 in first round series with wire-to-wire win over Bulls

CHICAGO (WSAW) -In their first game after All-Star Khris Middleton suffered an MCL sprain, the Bucks made a statement. Milwaukee never trailed in scoring a dominant 111-81 victory in Game 3 of their first round series with the Chicago Bulls. The defending champs now lead the series 2-1 going into Sunday's Game 4.
CHICAGO, IL
BOSTON, MA

