Governor Abbott on law enforcement safety, migrant situation, and Tiktok

By SBG San Antonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott wrapped up a new conference in San Antonio with area law enforcement talking about safety. The governor also talked about the latest...

Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
Greg Abbott
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
Salon

New trucker blockade shuts down shipments — to protest Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's border policies

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Commercial traffic at a key South Texas border crossing has stopped after Mexican truckers on Monday blocked north - and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to have state troopers inspect northbound commercial vehicles — historically a job done by the federal government.
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
