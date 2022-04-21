Second man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital taken into custody in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The second man who escaped from the Eastern State Hospital facility Sunday morning has been taken into custody in Norfolk, Virginia State Police announced.

Thursday afternoon, officers with the Norfolk Police Department arrived at Hardy Avenue to serve warrants on a known suspect. After clearing the house, they tried to identify the home's occupants.

Authorities say the second escapee of the hospital, 29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, tried to give police false information by using different names. However, police were able to verify Wilkerson's real identity, to which he later admitted.

Wilkerson was found with a concealed firearm.

Charges related to Thursday's encounter include possession of a firearm by a violent felon, concealing a firearm and providing false information (name).

Wilkerson was served with additional outstanding warrants, including failure to appear on grand larceny out of Chesapeake and two Virginia Beach warrants for probation violations.

Wilkerson was admitted to the hospital on April 6 pursuant to an April 4 court order.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Chesapeake Police took the other escapee, Austin Preston Leigh, 31, into custody. Leigh did not know Wilkerson or where he had been. Leigh is being held at Chesapeake City Jail with no bond.

State police said it appeared the two men damaged an interior wall in order to escape.

Wilkerson is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

