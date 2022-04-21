Officials: 30 dogs, cats rescued from Westport kennel fire; 3 jumped from window to escape flames

At least 30 cats and dogs were rescued from a fire at a Westport kennel, and three people jumped from a second story window to escape the blaze, officials say.

The fire broke out Wednesday at Town House For Dogs & Cats Post Road East around 11:43 p.m.

Officials say the building serves as both a kennel and an apartment building.

Three people living above the kennel were forced to jump from a second-floor window to escape the fire because of a blocked exit.

The residents were treated and assessed on the scene by Westport EMS, but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

However, the family living above the business says their 2 of their own dogs were killed in the fire.

The apartment is uninhabitable, officials say.

The fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

CLICK HERE to donate to a GoFundMe that has been set up to the help the family.