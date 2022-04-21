ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 30 dogs, cats rescued from Westport kennel fire; 3 jumped from window to escape flames

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

At least 30 cats and dogs were rescued from a fire at a Westport kennel, and three people jumped from a second story window to escape the blaze, officials say.

The fire broke out Wednesday at Town House For Dogs & Cats Post Road East around 11:43 p.m.

Officials say the building serves as both a kennel and an apartment building.

Three people living above the kennel were forced to jump from a second-floor window to escape the fire because of a blocked exit.

The residents were treated and assessed on the scene by Westport EMS, but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

However, the family living above the business says their 2 of their own dogs were killed in the fire.

The apartment is uninhabitable, officials say.

The fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

CLICK HERE to donate to a GoFundMe that has been set up to the help the family.

UPDATE: Investigators pinpoint origin of fire above Westport kennel

Investigators have pinpointed the origin of a fire at a building that houses a pet boarding facility and led to the rescue of dozens of animals. A family living above it also escaped the flames. Westport Fire Marshal Nathaniel Gibbons told News 12 the fire began outside their second-floor apartment over Town House for Dogs and Cats in the landing area by the door.
