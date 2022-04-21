ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FDNY: 7 injured in house fire in Kensington, Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in the Kensington section of...

www.cbsnews.com

News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

6-Year-Old Wanders to NYC Roof, Plunges Down Shaft and Lands Atop Elevator: Cops

A 6-year-old boy was critically injured and required emergency surgery after falling down an elevator shaft in his Bronx apartment building, police say. NYPD and FDNY responded to a call at around 12:46 p.m. reporting the incident which took place inside a Grand Concourse building. Police said that the boy was home with his grandfather and a caretaker at the time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death. “She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.” Security camera footage […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Voice

Road Rage Robbery Pepper-Sprayer Nabbed In Newark, Police Say

A woman wanted for a road rage robbery was arrested in Newark, authorities announced Tuesday. Tiffany A. Patterson, 36, is accused of pepper-spraying a woman and stealing her purse after a road rage incident that occurred near 14th Avenue and South 12th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE

