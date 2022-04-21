ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, MO

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

KYTV

Bolivar among hardest hit areas from Thursday’s tornado-warned storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms blasted through the heart of Polk County on Thursday. Several neighborhoods in Bolivar noticed hail, flooding and heavy winds for several hours Thursday afternoon. Much of Polk County was also under a tornado warning from 5-6:30 p.m., a time period during which much of the hail and flooding occurred.
BOLIVAR, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Dade, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri West central Polk County in southwestern Missouri Northern Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Stockton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Stockton State Park Stockton... Fair Play Dadeville... Arcola Umber View Heights... Bearcreek Masters... Wagoner Cane Hill... Neola Dunnegan... Cedarville Bona HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Montgomery, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Montgomery; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON FAYETTE MARION MONTGOMERY WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTRALIA, LITCHFIELD, SALEM, AND VANDALIA.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crockett, Edwards, Irion, Kimble, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crockett; Edwards; Irion; Kimble; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green; Val Verde SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CROCKETT EDWARDS IRION KIMBLE MENARD SCHLEICHER SUTTON TOM GREEN VAL VERDE
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oakland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OAKLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES At 601 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Fenton, or near Grand Blanc, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 548 PM quarter size hail was reported in Argentine. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Grand Blanc around 610 PM EDT. Goodrich around 615 PM EDT. Davison and Burton around 620 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Holly State Recreation Area and Atlas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bryan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued later tonight. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
KOLR10 News

STORM VIDEO: Huge piles of hail in Bolivar after storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Counties across the Ozarks were under tornado warnings Thursday evening as severe storms moved through the area. Reports of flooding and high winds came in from areas like Elkland, Conway, and Buffalo, but most weather reports from KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox viewers involved hail. The video above is from Caitlin Rummelt, who […]
BOLIVAR, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskogee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcalester... Wilburton Stigler... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Kiowa... Porum Savanna... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Whitefield... Alderson Kinta... Canadian Indianola... Ashland Blocker... Higgins - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-44 in western Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have cleared the scene of a crash west of Springfield on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in western Greene County near mile marker 64 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Lanes were blocked for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Grayson County in North Texas. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and ponding of water on roadways is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Van Alstyne, Howe, Pottsboro, Collinsville, Gunter, Bells, Tom Bean, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, Southmayd, Tioga, Sadler and Luella.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Crawford and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Farmington... Prairie Grove Elkins... Tontitown West Fork... Lincoln Westville... Vian Greenland... Gore Keota... Gans Marble City... Tamaha - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Latimer; Pittsburg; Pushmataha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Pushmataha, southwestern Latimer and southern Pittsburg Counties through 600 PM CDT At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Wardville to near Moyers. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Clayton Krebs... Kiowa Savanna... Alderson Stanley... Mcalester Regional Airport Moyers... Kosoma Dunbar... Blanco Pittsburg... Eubanks Sardis MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK

