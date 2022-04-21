Crime Stoppers: Vermilion Parish

The Abbeville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Vermilion

is asking for your assistance in solving this segments crime of the week.

The Abbeville Police Department has secured felony warrants against JAYLIN VENEY of Abbeville.

Veney is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon after a shooting which occurred on April 9th, 2022.

Veney's last known address is on Oliver Street in Abbeville.

Veney's described as a black male, 27 years old, brown eyes, black hair, 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you or your family member was the victim of a crime, you would want someone to come forward. Help us keep Vermilion parish safe.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report your tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

