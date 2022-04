(CBS4) — CDOT is making its final push to complete the South Gap Project along I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Work has been going on since 2018 to improve the 18-mile stretch of roadway. (credit: CBS) Traffic has been moved to its final alignment along I-25 through the South Gap, and now, the focus will move to final infrastructure projects this spring and summer. The project’s final construction season will focus on paving and striping, tolling infrastructure, completion of the wildlife mitigation system, sign installation and landscaping. These projects do mean there will be travel impacts: Daytime – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m....

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO