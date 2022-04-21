Shred event in La Crosse to help community members safely dispose of documents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can get some spring cleaning done at a shred day in La Crosse.

It’s a chance to safely get rid of unwanted documents.

The first one hundred pounds of documents are free during the shred event both tomorrow and Saturday at Harter’s Quick Clean Up at 2850 Larson Street.

Even getting rid of a little can have a big impact.

“It’s a great thing for the community. One document can actually bankrupt somebody if it is in the wrong hands,” said Harter’s Quick Clean Up sales and customer service manager Jeff Holmquist.

After your first 100 pounds, there is a fee.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon both days.

