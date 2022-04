Libraries are the most democratic institutions in the United States. Like so many aspects of our democracy, public libraries are both strong and fragile. So, first, I want to thank everyone who keeps us strong: elected officials who believe in us, partners who inspire and challenge us, teens who bring such energy, elders who make a visit to the library part of their routine, artists and writers who contribute their talents, students and tutors who work so hard, the young ones who start their reading journey with us, and last but not least — our incredible staff, donors and volunteers.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO