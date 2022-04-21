ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Appeals court reverses retirement benefits judgment against San Benito County

By John Chadwell
benitolink.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired San Benito County employees stand to show support for a petition requesting full health benefits and reimbursement at a Feb. 18, 2020 Board of Supervisors meeting. Photo by Noe Magaña. California’s 6th Appellate District Court reversed a judgment April 19 and declared that retired San Benito County...

benitolink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
MISSOURI STATE
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Government Technology

California Jail Inmates May Be Issued Electronic Bracelets

(TNS) — Santa Clara County inmates may soon be forced to wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands that would track their movements inside jail under a sheriff’s department proposal that is drawing skepticism among advocates of civil liberties. But the department calls its proposal a vast improvement to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Benito County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Benito County, CA
The Independent

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year.The decision that means a nearly $2 billion cut that mainly benefits the wealthy is in effect.The high court overturned a lower court judge who ruled in favor of education advocates who collected enough signatures under the state's referendum law to block them from taking effect until voters could weigh in in November.Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS San Francisco

3 Accused Of Aiding Napa Doctor In Scheme Offering Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, Treatments

NAPA (CBS SF) – Federal prosecutors have charged three people for allegedly aiding a Napa naturopathic doctor who was convicted in a scheme to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and treatments. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Jason Costanza of El Campo, Texas, 40-year-old Jaimi Jensen of Santa Cruz and 41-year-old Ranna Shamiya of Ukiah were charged this week. Prosecutors said the three were associates of Dr. Juli Mazi, who pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Costanza, who was Mazi’s office manager, is facing conspiracy and false statement charges for allegedly providing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to customers. Prosecutors said Costanza...
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Appellate Court#Health Benefits#Board Of Supervisors#Superior Court
KTVU FOX 2

Water restrictions take effect in Contra Costa County

CONCORD, Calif. - New mandatory water cutbacks began for customers Thursday in the Contra Costa Water District, even as the late April storm brought rain showers that have been sorely missed for most of the winter. The Contra Costa Water District Board voted the day before to move into Stage...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
San José Spotlight

It’s all about sports at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

Santa Clara County has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then—no deal. Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced this week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

A tale of two East San Jose council candidates

The local Democratic party condemned one San Jose City Council candidate for his alleged past, but has completely ignored the criminal history of another candidate. Over the last few weeks, three local Democratic clubs in the South Bay denounced District 5 candidate and San Jose Planning Commission chair Rolando Bonilla because 20-year old allegations of domestic abuse.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy