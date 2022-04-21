ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK consumer confidence even lower than in 2008 financial crisis

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlgNX_0fGRmw4B00
Stratford shopping mall. Consumers are feeling the effect of higher taxes and energy prices and rising inflation.

Fears that Britain is heading for a marked slowdown in consumer spending have intensified as it emerged that the public is gloomier about the economy than when banks were on the brink of collapse during the financial crisis of 2008.

A combination of rocketing energy prices, higher taxes and a surge in the annual inflation rate to its highest level in three decades meant confidence was in freefall, according to the latest monthly snapshot of sentiment.

Labour called on Rishi Sunak to do more to address the cost of living crisis after all five measures of consumer confidence tracked by the polling firm GfK recorded sharp falls in April – a month that saw the raising of the energy price cap and an increase in national insurance contributions.

Abena Oppong-Asare, shadow exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said: “These concerning figures sadly come as no surprise, given families are seeing the double whammy of an enormous Tory tax hike and soaring energy bills.

“Collapsing consumer confidence shows how the cost of living crisis is weighing down growth. How many warnings like this does the chancellor need to grasp the seriousness of the cost of living crisis?”

The report found the public more pessimistic about their own finances, the state of the economy and their willingness to spend money on big ticket items such as cars.

The headline consumer confidence index – a combination of the five individual measures – dropped by seven points to -38 in April. A year ago the figure was -15.

Joe Staton, the client strategy director at GfK, said: “The cost crunch is really hitting the pockets of UK consumers and the headline confidence score has dropped to a near historic low.

“The scores looking at the next 12 months for our personal finances at -26 and the general economy at -55 are worse than the 2008 financial crash. The personal finance score for the next year is also worse than the initial Covid shock in 2020.

“When rising inflation and interest rates meet low growth and declining incomes, consumers will understandably be extremely cautious about any spending. There’s clear evidence that Brits are thinking twice about shopping, as seen in the tumbling major purchase index – now is not considered to be a good time to buy. This is dire news for consumer confidence and with little prospect of any economic relief on the horizon we can only forecast further falls in the index for the year ahead.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

A separate survey by the consultancy firm KPMG found a third of consumers had been spending less during 2022, with particularly sharp drops in clothes shopping and eating out.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at the consultancy firm Oxford Economics, said: “We shouldn’t be surprised if GDP falls in the second quarter given the likely impact of the extra bank holiday [for the Queen’s platinum jubilee] and the loss of support from Covid testing.

But talk of a UK recession looks premature, not least because there will be a mechanical rebound in the third quarter, because it will have a full quota of working days. Still, the intensifying squeeze on household finances mean the UK economy is in for a bumpy ride through the rest of 2022.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
BBC

Retail sales fall as rising cost of living bites

UK retail sales dropped in March as the rising cost of living hit consumer spending, according to official data. Online sales fell sharply as people cut down on non-essential spending, the Office for National Statistics said. Fuel sales also dropped as people cut travel amid record petrol and diesel prices.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Recession warning as confidence among shoppers falls to lowest since 2008 financial crash

Confidence among shoppers has fallen to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crash as the soaring cost of living prompted a sharp drop-off in spending, new figures show.The disastrous economic data led analysts to warn that the crisis is at risk of turning into a full-blown recession with prices rising and shoppers tightening their belts.Struggling households cut back spending on online purchases, food and fuel, analysis found, while Rishi Sunak was told the public hasn’t been given the help they need.And economists are warning that much worse is likely to come, with the impact of huge increases to energy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK consumers slash spending in face of soaring living costs

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British consumers are feeling the strain of a tightening cost-of-living squeeze with retail sales sliding fast and consumer confidence approaching all-time lows, according to data that sent a fresh warning sign for the economy. Retail sales volumes slid by 1.4% in March from February, a...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Crisis#Consumer Confidence Index#Inflation#Uk Economy#Labour#Treasury
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Oregonian

Americans expect a recession. Should you be worried?

By many metrics, the U.S. economy is chugging along at a healthy clip. The latest readings on some key economic indicators are all good — unemployment is low, quarterly profits are high, home construction is up, retail sales continue to grow, and the gross domestic product showed solid growth.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Andrew Yang says stimulus checks aren’t to blame for record-high inflation in the U.S. But not all economists agree

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. stimulus checks were too small and too short-lived to cause the country’s record-high rates of inflation, says Andrew Yang, one of the most dedicated proponents of universal basic income—a fiscal policy that is essentially stimulus checks forever.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
money.com

Today's Mortgage Rates Soar to Nearly 7% | April 18, 2022

After briefly falling below 6% last Friday, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped up to 6.875%, increasing by more than one percentage point. The rate is nearly two percentage points higher than the average rate just one month ago. Rates for most other loan categories increased as...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

248K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy