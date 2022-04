How close did the Miami Dolphins come to landing quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, respectively?. Very close, if we’re to believe a new report from NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, who explained on the most recent episode of the “God Bless Football” podcast that Miami offered a second-round pick to Tampa Bay for Brady and a first-round pick to New Orleans for Payton before everything unraveled due to the lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

