'Am I happy? I'm happy it's done': Rio Ferdinand reveals relief that Man United have 'some sort of direction now' after news of Erik ten Hag's arrival in the summer - but former captain warns Dutchman he must get the recruitment right straight away

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Rio Ferdinand admitted he was relieved Manchester United had finally got their man after Erik ten Hag was announced as the club's new manager.

The Ajax boss signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford and will join ahead of next season, putting to bed months of speculation on who would be next in the hotseat at the Red Devils.

After a disappointing season which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked in November and interim boss Ralf Rangnick struggle in the months since, Ferdinand did however note that Ten Hag must hit the ground running with regards to recruitment and culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jzuic_0fGRm0Oe00
Rio Ferdinand admitted he was relieved Manchester United had finally got their man after Erik ten Hag was announced as the club's new manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fADps_0fGRm0Oe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujKxI_0fGRm0Oe00
United confirmed Ten Hag's appointment in a statement issued on Thursday morning

Asked if he was happy with Ten Hag's appointment, Ferdinand said on his Vive with Five YouTube channel: 'Am I happy? Yeah I’m happy it’s done, I’m happy we’ve got some sort of direction now...

'He’s been working with a recruitment team that’s been getting it right (at Ajax) – and that’s a big element that needs sorting out at Manchester United because recruitment has been of the downfalls of the last 10 years.

'I’ve said it before – players have been bought who people say "yes I’ve seen that" but it hasn’t worked out. They haven’t improved when they’ve come in the building - tell which players have improved, who have gone on to another level since being bought?

'Bruno (Fernandes) maybe - they’ve either stayed the same or gone backwards and wouldn’t be able to leave for the fee they came in for. So that’s an area he’s definitely got to look at and he’ll have his hand over that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLNqR_0fGRm0Oe00
United released this picture of Ten Hag with a United shirt shortly after the announcement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoHnv_0fGRm0Oe00
The Dutch coach, 52, faces the challenge of rebuilding United into a trophy-winning force

'United have spent lavishly over the last few years and big, big players that excite you – I mean the beginning of the season Ronaldo comes in, Varane comes in, Sancho comes in and I’m excited – doesn’t work, doesn’t work.

'We can’t afford to have windows like that again where you see big, massive players come in, big names – but the recruitment has to be right with the right reasons to buy players that can help with the culture.

'He has a massive role to play in bringing this culture – I feel he’s someone who’s created that at Ajax with the overarching ethos and philosophy at Ajax.'

United have been knocked out of all the Cup competitions this season and are currently sixth in the Premier League ahead of a crucial top-four clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

Ten Hag fact file

Born: February 2, 1970 in Haaksbergen, Holland

  • Played as a centre-back for Dutch clubs FC Twente (three spells), De Graafschap, RKC Waalwijk and Utrecht, making 336 league appearances.
  • Won the Dutch second division with De Graafschap in 1990-91 and the Dutch Cup with FC Twente in 2000-01.
  • Moved into management with second-tier Go Ahead Eagles, where Marc Overmars was a shareholder, in 2012, leading them to their first promotion in 17 years during his one and only season there.
  • Coached Bayern Munich's second team between 2013 and 2015, when Pep Guardiola was manager of the first team.
  • Returned to Utrecht as manager in 2015, leading them to finishes of fifth and fourth in the Eredivisie in his two seasons there.
  • Appointed Ajax head coach in December 2017 following the dismissal of Marcel Keizer.
  • Has won Dutch league and cup doubles with the Amsterdam club in 2018-19 and 2020-21, as well as leading them to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal legend Tony Adams says Cedric 'scares the life out of me' after tough day at the office against Man United - but believes a top four spot is there for the taking if Takehiro Tomiyasu gets fit

Tony Adams believes Arsenal can secure a top-four spot this season but only if Takehiro Tomiyasu starts at right back as opposed to Cedric. Former Southampton man Cedric started in the 3-1 win against Manchester United on Saturday but struggled up against United's £73m man Jadon Sancho. Cedric was...
'That's a GOUGE': Sadio Mane accused by Everton legend Kevin Campbell of deliberately making contact with Mason Holgate's eye in scuffle… as Graeme Souness admits Liverpool star was 'lucky' not to be sent off

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool's Sadio Mane tried to make contact with Mason Holgate's eye during a scuffle in the latter stages of the first half in Sunday's Merseyside derby. Everton were unhappy that Liverpool refused to kick the ball out when Richarlison went down with an injury,...
'It is a penalty... I don't think you get them here': Frank Lampard accuses referee Stuart Attwell of favouritism as he claims Everton were denied a spot-kick in their defeat by Liverpool - with result sending them into the drop zone

Frank Lampard accused referee Stuart Attwell of favouritism after claiming Everton were denied a penalty on the day they tumbled into the relegation zone. Anthony Gordon appeared to be brought down by Liverpool defender Joel Matip in the 53rd minute when the Merseyside derby was locked at 0-0 but Attwell, who had earlier booked the Everton youngster for diving, was not moved.
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff apologises to Lewis Hamilton for an 'undrivable' car and a 'TERRIBLE race' after the Brit endures a frustrating 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has apologised to star driver Lewis Hamilton following another frustrating weekend that left the Brit struggling to a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Brit was already handicapped by having to start from 14th but after gaining three places in the early...
'That's crept into his game. He's somebody we've got to keep an eye on now': Anthony Gordon has a 'tendency' to dive, insists Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher after Everton winger was booked for trying to win a penalty

Jamie Carragher has praised Everton youngster Anthony Gordon as being a 'revelation' since Frank Lampard took over but warned him against his 'tendency' to dive. Gordon, who caused Liverpool trouble throughout the afternoon, was booked in the first half after going down over an outstretched leg from Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. He was adjudged to have dived.
'I thought the referee bottled it': Kevin Campbell and Jamie Carragher back Anthony Gordon after his 'stonewall' penalty claim was waved away in Merseyside derby... as the Everton striker insists Joel Matip's challenge caused him 'severe pain'

Kevin Campbell has said he felt the referee 'bottled' a decision to give his former side, Everton, a penalty at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. With the score level at 0-0, Anthony Gordon, who had caused Liverpool trouble all afternoon, ran through and went down after being bundled over by Joel Matip.
Roy Keane 'is interested in being the next Hibernian manager and has spoken about the job with friends', as Scottish club hunt new permanent boss after Shaun Maloney was sacked

Roy Keane is reportedly interested in the current vacant manager's position at Scottish Premiership club Hibernian. Ex-Manchester United captain Keane currently works as a pundit with both Sky Sports and ITV but has expressed a desire to return to management. And The Times are reporting that Keane - who was...
Arsenal have shown faith in Mikel Arteta as they pick up a second impressive win in a week over Man United... and Erik ten Hag will hope for similar backing in his bid to return the Red Devils to former glories

There have been some bumpy roads for Arsenal to navigate under Mikel Arteta but especially at times like this it all feels worth it. The sun was shining over the Emirates and Saturday ended with their future looking bright again following a second significant win in a matter of days.
'He is a LEGEND... a world-class striker, our BEST finisher': Jurgen Klopp piles the praise on Divock Origi after his matchwinning cameo off the bench as Liverpool super sub scores against Everton AGAIN

Jurgen Klopp labelled Divock Origi a legend after his introduction to a frantic Merseyside derby helped Liverpool stay in hot pursuit of Manchester City. Origi was introduced in the 60th minute, after Liverpool had spent most of their time huffing and puffing, and his first touch was a return pass to Mohamed Salah, whose cross to the back post enabled Andrew Robertson to break the deadlock.
Broken Man United are a horrible mess of a football club and have been consumed by turmoil... after they plummeted to desperate depths, lifting them off the floor will be the biggest challenge of Erik Ten Hag's life

It says it all about the desperate depths Manchester United have plummeted to that this was actually one of their better recent performances and they were still beaten comfortably, Arsenal ending the game playing 'ole' football and Super Mik Arteta being serenaded as they moved back into top four pole position.
Alan Shearer says he has NO IDEA what Ralf Rangnick and his staff do in training after Manchester United's stars proved they 'don't know how or when' to press during dismal defeat by rivals Arsenal

Alan Shearer has questioned exactly what Ralf Rangnick and his staff do in Manchester United training following another damning defeat. The Red Devils were well beaten 3-1 in Saturday's early kick-off by Arsenal following goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka. United are sixth in the table and...
