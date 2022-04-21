'Am I happy? I'm happy it's done': Rio Ferdinand reveals relief that Man United have 'some sort of direction now' after news of Erik ten Hag's arrival in the summer - but former captain warns Dutchman he must get the recruitment right straight away

Rio Ferdinand admitted he was relieved Manchester United had finally got their man after Erik ten Hag was announced as the club's new manager.

The Ajax boss signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford and will join ahead of next season, putting to bed months of speculation on who would be next in the hotseat at the Red Devils.

After a disappointing season which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked in November and interim boss Ralf Rangnick struggle in the months since, Ferdinand did however note that Ten Hag must hit the ground running with regards to recruitment and culture.

United confirmed Ten Hag's appointment in a statement issued on Thursday morning

Asked if he was happy with Ten Hag's appointment, Ferdinand said on his Vive with Five YouTube channel: 'Am I happy? Yeah I’m happy it’s done, I’m happy we’ve got some sort of direction now...

'He’s been working with a recruitment team that’s been getting it right (at Ajax) – and that’s a big element that needs sorting out at Manchester United because recruitment has been of the downfalls of the last 10 years.

'I’ve said it before – players have been bought who people say "yes I’ve seen that" but it hasn’t worked out. They haven’t improved when they’ve come in the building - tell which players have improved, who have gone on to another level since being bought?

'Bruno (Fernandes) maybe - they’ve either stayed the same or gone backwards and wouldn’t be able to leave for the fee they came in for. So that’s an area he’s definitely got to look at and he’ll have his hand over that.

United released this picture of Ten Hag with a United shirt shortly after the announcement

The Dutch coach, 52, faces the challenge of rebuilding United into a trophy-winning force

'United have spent lavishly over the last few years and big, big players that excite you – I mean the beginning of the season Ronaldo comes in, Varane comes in, Sancho comes in and I’m excited – doesn’t work, doesn’t work.

'We can’t afford to have windows like that again where you see big, massive players come in, big names – but the recruitment has to be right with the right reasons to buy players that can help with the culture.

'He has a massive role to play in bringing this culture – I feel he’s someone who’s created that at Ajax with the overarching ethos and philosophy at Ajax.'

United have been knocked out of all the Cup competitions this season and are currently sixth in the Premier League ahead of a crucial top-four clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

