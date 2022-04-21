Oregon DOJ: Environmental extremist pleads guilty to arson charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Seattle man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his role in several arson conspiracies targeting animal processing plants in Oregon and California.

53-year-old Joseph Mahmoud Dibee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and arson in the District of Oregon along with conspiracy to commit arson in the Eastern District of California. Authorities said Dibee’s plea now resolves his pending criminal case in Washington.

According to court documents, starting in October of 1996 through December 2005, Dibee and at least 15 others with the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front conspired to damage commercial and government-owned buildings.

The District Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said Dibee and other group members planned arson attacks, surveilled businesses and made devices similar to incendiary bombs.

Officials said around July 21, 1997, Dibee and others used the devices to destroy the Cavel West Meat Packing Plant in Redmond, Oregon.

Then in October 2001, Dibee and others destroyed a barn belonging to the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse Corrals, a facility used to remove wild horses near Litchfield, California.

After a domestic terrorism investigation led by the FBI, in 2006, Dibee was indicted along with 11 co-conspirators by a federal grand jury in Oregon. They were also later indicted in the Eastern District of California and Western District of Washington.

In December 2005, Dibee fled the U.S. and was later arrested in 2018 by Cuban authorities .

Dibee’s sentencing is set for July 27, 2022 in the District of Oregon. As part of his plea agreement, Dibee will also pay restitution to victims.

Authorities said the co-conspirators were connected to upwards of 40 crimes from 1995 to 2001 – causing more than $45 million in damages.

In a statement, Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, said “no matter the agenda, using violence to advance a social or political agenda is a serious crime. Over a series of years, Mr. Dibee and his co-conspirators caused millions of dollars in damage to commercial and government-owned properties. Today, after many years on the run, Mr. Dibee admitted to his role in these schemes and will finally face justice.”

Additionally, Kieran L. Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon, said “It has taken more than 20 years for Joseph Dibee to face justice. The FBI and our law enforcement partners never gave up. From destroying evidence to fleeing the country, none of Mr. Dibee’s tactics stopped us from making sure he was held accountable for his malicious and destructive actions.”

Authorities said one of the co-conspirators, Josephine Sunshine Overaker is still at large and is believed to have fled to Europe in 2001. Overaker faces 19 felony charges including conspiracy to commit arson and destruction of an energy facility in the District of Oregon, District of Washington and the District of Colorado. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading tot Overaker’s arrest.

