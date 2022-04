A novel study that surveyed more than 1,000 author citations in the top three peer-reviewed international medical journals showed a significant disparity regarding women and men faculty and authorship. Led by A. Laurie Shroyer, Ph.D., and faculty colleagues at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, the study calculated authored papers that spanned 18 years (2002–19) in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), and The Lancet. The findings are published in PLOS ONE.

