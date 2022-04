Earlier this week, a third city followed Petaluma and Sebastopol in prohibiting construction of new gasoline stations. While not the first, Monday's vote in Rohnert Park banning new gas stations is perhaps more consequential. The quote "friendly city" isn't usually thought of as at the forefront of climate politics. It's also growing rapidly with more than 2,500 new homes planned or under construction across three areas.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO