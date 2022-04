If you were to look at this model here, you would probably think that we are going to get a lot of snow through Monday afternoon. However, this is not the case. We have a layer of dry air higher up in the atmosphere where there is no moisture for snow to form, and thus would not be sustainable for the ice crystals. As such, unless that layer moistens up, that will make the snow showing up here almost impossible. If anything, I would expect light flurries at most.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 45 MINUTES AGO