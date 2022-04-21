ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Thief Breaks Vehicle Window at Shoppers World

By editor
 2 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World that happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 20. The Framingham...

Framingham Police Warn of Catalytic Converters Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents tonight, April 15, of catalytic converters being stolen from parked vehicles in the City of Framingham. “We have had reports of catalytic converters being stolen off of vehicles, particularly in the the Waverley St/Fountain St area,” Tweeted Police. If you see...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
KMOV

Felony Lane Gang breaks into vehicles in Madison County

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a well known gang that broke into multiple vehicles and stealing women’s belongings in the Metro East. Officials said they busted windows out of two parked cars and stole purses at Culp Lane Park on March 20. Police say that “The Felony Lane Gang”, a wanted gang originated in Florida, has been the cause of the car break-ins.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 11-Year-Old Hartford Girl

Police have issued a missing person's alert for a missing 11-year-old Connecticut girl. Jamayra Halstead, of Hartford, was last seen around 4 p.m., on Monday, April 18, in the area of Hillyer Street, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police. Halstead was wearing a short-sleeve purple shirt, black pants,...
HARTFORD, CT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

