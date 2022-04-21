Thief Breaks Vehicle Window at Shoppers World
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World that happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 20. The Framingham...framinghamsource.com
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World that happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 20. The Framingham...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0