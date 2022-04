The Hermon Hawks started the 2022 Regular Season with a 10-2 victory over the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Friday, April 22nd. Matt Philips started on the mound for the Hawks and he went 5.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 9 and walked 1. Anthony Crisafulli came on in relief, tossing the final 2 innings, striking out 2, walking 1 and allowing a run.

HERMON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO