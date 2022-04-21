ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Omnibus early childhood, E-12 education bill headed to House Floor

By Pratik Joshi
 2 days ago

Philosophical differences about how best to educate Minnesota children came to the fore Thursday. But the House Ways and Means Committee eventually added two sections of the omnibus early childhood bill into the omnibus education finance and policy bill before approving HF4300, as amended, on an 18-10 party line vote. Its...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
