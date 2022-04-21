ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSTA CHAT: Rudy Giuliani Unmasked Last Night

 3 days ago

The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
Page Six

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Anny Francisco, Robert Springs’ 7-month-old dies

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old baby, Adriel. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a black ribbon against a white background on Thursday. “I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.” The couple, who married in September 2019, welcomed Adriel on Sept. 7, 2021. They are also mom and...
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will never really get’ Queen’s approval because he’s ‘too needy’, book claims

The Queen will never give the Prince of Wales her full approval because she finds him “too needy” and “too emotional”, a bombshell new book on the royal family alleges. The claims, documented by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, detail how the prince is “desperate for his mother’s approval” but may never get it because of his “vulnerable, self-centred” character. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil spans the past 25 years of betrayals, love affairs and scandals that have rocked the royal family. Brown begins where her 2007 book The Diana Chronicles...
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
