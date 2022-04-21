ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Cabrera aims at 3,000 in all-Venezuelan matchup

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDaTF_0fGRdaZY00
Yankees Tigers Baseball Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts to being called out on strikes against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:

___

VERY VENEZUELAN

Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado at Comerica Park.

The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.

Cabrera went 0 for 3, striking out twice, and stayed at 2,999 hits in a 3-0 win over the Yankees on Thursday. He drew an intentional walk in the eighth inning, prompting loud booing and chanting from Detroit fans.

Cabrera insisted multiple times that he had no problem with the strategic move by New York manager Aaron Boone. The Tigers led 1-0 and had runners at second and third when Cabrera was walked.

“That’s the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said.

CORA OUT

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's series at Tampa Bay.

Cora tested positive Thursday morning and didn't manage Boston's 3-2 loss to Toronto at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms. Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout against the Blue Jays.

LOVE THE GLOVE

The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals still haven't made an error this season.

The Royals almost had their streak end in 1-0 loss to Minnesota on Thursday when shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was given an error for bobbling a difficult grounder by Luis Arraez. The official scorer changed the call to a single the next inning.

Kansas City is clean through 11 games. Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and the Padres are perfect after 14 games.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are fumbling around. Chicago has made a major league-high 13 errors in 12 games, including four by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson.

POWER OUTAGE

Despite the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and other All-Stars, the New York Yankees have already been shut out three times this season.

The Yankees' 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.

Cleveland right-hander Eli Morgan (1-0, 4.50 ERA) tries to keep New York's bats quiet when he starts the series opener at Yankee Stadium. Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.72 ERA) pitches for New York.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
KIRO 7 Seattle

Perfection ends for Japanese pitcher Sasaki — on first pitch

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines is mortal, after all. After throwing a perfect game on April 10 — the first in Japanese baseball in 28 years — and eight perfect innings on April 17 before being pulled after 102 pitches, Sasaki gave up a hit on his first pitch Sunday against the Orix Buffaloes.
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

Blue Devils' Griffin becomes 5th Duke player to bolt for NBA

Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
DURHAM, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy