Naylor, Plesac lead Guardians to sweep of White Sox 6-3

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury...

FanSided

Mitch Haniger slams Seattle radio host for bashing Kyle Seager

Mitch Haniger took down a Seattle radio host for his hot take regarding former Mariners’ teammate Kyle Seager. The Seattle Mariners made a shrewd acquisition this offseason by landing Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Suarez and Jesse Winker were traded to the M’s in exchange for Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley, Justin Dunn, and Connor Phillips.
Yardbarker

White Sox CF Luis Robert Exits Game With Groin Injury

Upon returning to the dugout, trainers spoke with Robert as he sat on the bench. As the White Sox took the field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Robert exited the game. Adam Haseley slid over to centerfield and Danny Mendick entered the game in left field. Prior to...
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. In 19 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .459 OPS, 1 run and...
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
KESQ

White Sox OF Jiménez carted off after hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been carted off the field after he hurt his right hamstring in the second inning of their game in Minnesota. Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg. The team announced he left the game with right hamstring soreness.
KESQ

Bogaerts’ 3 hits back Wacha, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Trevor Story made three key defensive plays to preserve the win for the Red SOx. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay’s 21-year-old shortstop, had the first multi-homer game of his career. Michael Wacha gave up two runs on three hits, including Franco’s two homers, in five innings to get his first win for Boston. Matt Barnes got Franco on a groundball for his first save after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. Corey Kluber took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in five innings.
KESQ

Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York to a 5-4 win. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox activate Pollock from injured list

The White Sox activated outfielder AJ Pollock off the injured list before Friday's game against the Twins. In a corresponding move, the Sox placed pitcher Matt Foster on the family medical leave list. Pollock is in Friday's starting lineup, batting sixth and playing center field. Pollock landed on the injured...
KESQ

Orioles overcome Trout’s 2 homers, rally past Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle drove in three runs, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame two homers by Mike Trout to rally for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Baltimore has won two straight for the first time this season and will try for its first three-game sweep at Angel Stadium since 2010 on Sunday. Trout set an Angels record with his 21st multi-homer game. Brandon Marsh also went deep with a two-run shot in the sixth to give the Halos a 4-2 lead. Baltimore responded with three in the seventh, including Mountcastle’s two-run single.
KESQ

Wood, four Giants relievers stifle Nationals in 5-2 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. It beat Washington 7-1 in the series opener Friday night. Wood allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Riley Adams homered for Washington.
KESQ

Reds’ skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0. It is the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds. Hudson entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but limited Cincinnati to two hits. The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
WDBO

LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:. The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.
KESQ

Kelsie Whitmore makes Atlantic League debut as pinch runner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore pinch-ran for the Staten Island FerryHawks in their season opener Thursday night, becoming one of the first women to play in a league connected to Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old Whitmore entered at first base for catcher Norberto Susini with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Charleston Dirty Birds. She was left stranded at second base. A former college softball player at Cal-State Fullerton, Whitmore signed with Staten Island this month, one of several notable moments for women in baseball this season.
