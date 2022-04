There's been plenty of change at Arsenal throughout Mikel Arteta's reign at the Emirates Stadium, but one constant has been Granit Xhaka. Earlier this month, Xhaka admitted he was so close to leaving the club after clashing with the home fans during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in 2019. "My bags were packed. The passports were out," Xhaka told The Players' Tribune. "I was done with Arsenal. Finished. There was a contract on the table from another club, and all I had to do was sign."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO