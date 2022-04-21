ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Self-Described ‘Idiot Scaling the Wall' Sentenced to 60 Days in Jan. 6 Case

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Capitol riot defendant who described himself as "one of those idiots scaling the wall" on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 60 days...

