The Cincinnati Reds will look to break a historic nine-game losing streak when they host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series on Friday. The Reds are the only National League team ever to lose nine consecutive games in which they registered seven hits or fewer in each contest. They’ve been outscored 59-18 during the span and are coming off being dominated by the San Diego Padres, who swept three games in which the Reds mustered just three total runs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO