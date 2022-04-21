ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Chair Powell flags sharp rate hike next month

By Jake Shropshire
The Millennial Source (TMS)
 3 days ago
Generally speaking, when the US central bank increases its rate, it does it in quarter-point increments. But right now, inflation is at a four-decade high, and...

CBS LA

Dow tumbles nearly 1,000 points as Fed readies sharp rate hike

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as the Federal Reserve signals it is ready to jack up interest rates to fight inflation. As the sell-off accelerated in the afternoon, the S&P 500 fell 122 points, or 2.8%, to close at 4,272. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 981 points, or 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.5%. Shares were losing ground even before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation."The combination of Jerome Powell's comments and some disappointing earnings news was too much for investors to...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin drops to $40K as FED looks for faster rate hikes

Crypto markets fall as Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell states that they need to move “more quickly” in raising interest rates. Powell also expressed that a “0.5 percentage point interest rate increase was on the table in May.” Bitcoin dropped to $40,586 from a daily high of $42,965, while the total crypto market fell to $1.88 trillion.
CNBC

5-year Treasury yield hits 3% following Powell's comments on rate hikes

Powell said on an IMF panel moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday that taming inflation is "absolutely essential." He also said that hiking interest rates by half a percentage point was "on the table" for the Fed's May policy meeting. The 5-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 3% on Friday,...
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
The Independent

Biden vows to lower cost of living for struggling Americans as he tries to move the dial ahead of midterms

Joe Biden has delivered what he said he was a promise to help lower the cost of living for struggling Americans – six months or so ahead of crucial elections that will determine the fate of his party.At a community college in Auburn, Washington, where the average age of the student body was 21, the 79-year-old president said he understood that too many people were struggling to make ends meet.In particular, he underscored the need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines, and said with the help of Congress, he would seek to peg the cost of insulin –...
Reuters

Fed's Mester wants 'methodical' rate hikes, not giant ones

April 22 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Friday pushed back against market expectations that the Fed will use outsized hikes to help bring down inflation, saying she prefers a more "methodical" approach. "I would support at this point, given where the economy is, a 50...
FOXBusiness

Dow dips 368 points, Nasdaq 2% after Powell’s rate hike talk

U.S. stocks surrendered all earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled forthcoming rate hikes. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13174.651547 -278.41 -2.07%. Powell said Thursday that central bank officials could raise interest rates by 50-basis points in May and subsequent months as they seek to tame the hottest inflation...
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Move Back Above 6.5% | April 20, 2022

Mortgage rates are up again. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now at 6.75% — up nearly 0.4 percentage points from yesterday. The 30-year rate is currently more than 1.5 percentage points higher than it was a month ago. Other loan categories are seeing mixed rate movement.
The Millennial Source (TMS)

We deliver the biggest business and geopolitical headlines from Monday to Friday the way you want and report on human-interest stories on the weekends.

