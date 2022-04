There are more singletons around the world now than ever before, and many are saying that they feel they’re being shamed for it, with people assuming that the only possible reason that person is alone is that they’re probably sad and lonely. For example, in a study in the UK, 52% of singles said they had been single shamed since the start of the pandemic, even though 59% said they were happy about it.

