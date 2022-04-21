ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Return Home With Newborn Daughter After Son’s Death

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Fpf/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Home again. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez shared a touching update on their family after the loss of their newborn son .

Cristiano Ronaldo's Family: His Kids With Georgina Rodriguez, Surrogates

Read article

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," the athlete, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 21, alongside a nursery photo. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻."

Ronaldo held the couple's baby girl in the family picture taken shortly after the little one's arrival. His eldest child, 12-year-old Cristiano Jr., snuggled sweetly one of his sisters on the sofa. Along with their newborn, Rodríguez, 28, shares daughter Alana, 4, with the Portugal native. The soccer star welcomed twins Mateo and Eva, now 4, via surrogate months before Alana's birth.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, and their family. Courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

The couple announced on Monday, April 18, that their family gained a new member following their October 2021 pregnancy reveal . Rodríguez was carrying twins, but the duo's baby boy died during childbirth.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," an Instagram statement signed by the Manchester United player and the model read. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Read article

Their message continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro later penned an emotional tribute to her late nephew. "I love you and my heart is all there on this side," she wrote via Instagram in a caption translated from Portuguese. "May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more."

Doting Dad! Cristiano Ronaldo's Best Quotes About Fatherhood

Read article

Aveiro went on to say that her infant niece is "firm and strong and full of health," noting that the little one will teach their family “more and more that only love matters."

As his brood has continued to grow, the Real Madrid player has candidly discussed his path to parenthood. "Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely," he gushed after welcoming his twins in June 2017. "It's taught me things about love that I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I've had. Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They've brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life."

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katia Aveiro
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant’s Mother-Daughter Selfie With Eldest Natalia, 19, Is Too Sweet To Miss

Vanessa Bryant has made us sob again with another touching photo of one of her daughters, this time showing quality time between her and her eldest daughter Natalia, 19. On March 21, Vanessa posted a photo of her and Natalia onto her Instagram. She posted it with the heartwarming caption, “Always & Forever. ❤️ @nataliabryant.” Natalia quickly commented underneath the photo a heart eye emoji and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Shared the Sweetest Photo with Dad Joe

Milania Giudice is sharing a look at her recent visit with her dad, Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse at her latest trip to the Bahamas to spend some quality time with her father. Her sisters Audriana and Gabriella also came along for the reunion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
PALM BEACH, FL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy