Philly area finally off the ‘worst 25’ list for ozone pollution, but still gets failing grade
WHYY
3 days ago
Results are in from the American Lung Association’s annual look at air pollution in American metro areas. There’s good and bad news for the Philadelphia region. The area finally made it off the list of the 25 worst metro areas for ozone smog, but levels of particulate pollution are less...
Despite decades of environmental efforts, over 40% of Americans — more than 137 million people — live in cities and states with poor air quality, a new report says. And, in addition to cars and factories, wildfires are increasingly contributing to unhealthy air. For the past 22 years,...
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Over 100 people rallied in the City of Chester on Saturday afternoon in response to Delaware County and the City of Chester extending their contracts with the Covanta Holding Corporation for another three years. Covanta owns the trash incinerator in Chester, one of the largest polluters of its kind in the country, according to a 2019 study from the New School.
Several state lawmakers, researchers and activists gathered in the state capital to call for an inclusive, permanent fund to help renters in the commonwealth. The action last week was fueled by a new study by the left-of-center Keystone Research Center and PA Budget and Policy Center that looks at housing affordability before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and currently.
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. Ryan, 7, smears a thick, sloppy stroke of bright pink paint over a newly constructed wooden fence at the Tynirah Borum Community Welcome Garden as her twin sister, Riley, cries out for a tissue. In their enthusiasm, both girls have dripped paint onto their white sneakers.
Each year on the fourth Saturday of April, thousands of people gather across the U.S. to celebrate the nation’s trails. What the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy started in 2013 as “Opening Day for Trails” has evolved into Celebrate Trails Day. In the greater Philadelphia region, walkers, cyclists, volunteers, and nonprofits take to the Circuit Trails network to mark the occasion.
Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, effective immediately, city health officials announced Friday. Mask-wearing is now strongly encouraged, but not required. The abrupt reversal comes days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health...
Carjackings in Philadelphia have set a record pace in 2022 with 420 cars stolen so far this year, and one former official is calling for a more organized crackdown. “We definitely saw an increase after corona,” Joseph Sullivan, a former deputy commissioner from Philadelphia, told Fox News Digital. The...
The School District of Philadelphia is investigating what has been described as toxic conditions at the Bodine High School for International Affairs that triggered a series of student walkouts this month.
Increased rainfall in shorter amounts of time, hotter weather, and rising seas are all expected to affect New Jersey residents in the coming decades. Adapting and preparing for these climate impacts will likely fall to local officials. A new report from the New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University wants to give those decision-makers tools to help plan for increased flooding, heat-related illnesses, and death, as well as the need for additional emergency services.
This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. The odd-sized rear door in my bedroom and the window next to it hung within a cracked concrete exterior wall that trapped every bit of precipitation nature offered. The West Seattle apartment was in a midcentury brick structure that had once been a hardware store. Its conversion accommodated several small units, roughly renovated. And the old place was riddled with mold.
The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. In a statement released a day after a Florida judge...
Good news travels slow … if you’re a South Jersey driver who gets tickets to one Phillies game a year, attends two concerts at the Kimmel Center or visits relatives in Delaware County for an annual family reunion — but has no reason to go into Philadelphia or Pennsylvania on a regular basis.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Locust Point neighborhood is coming together to help one of their own—a community fixture who quit his job to devote himself to dogs.
Joe Matthiesen is a regular sight in the neighborhood.
He pursues his passion for pups by walking dogs as a full-time job.
But a Leukemia diagnosis has sidelined him from his regular rounds and left him in need of help.
So on Sunday, neighbors met to launch a fundraiser for his benefit.
“[He] would take care of our friends, would take care of our family,” one man said. “As you can see, the neighborhood has come together in support of Joe. He’s an amazing individual. Selfless and just a wonderful person. So this is the least we can do for him.”
Neighbors told WJZ that Matthiesen is about to go through a second round of therapy. They want to make sure he can focus on beating the disease and not his bills.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Late Monday evening — less than 24 hours after Philadelphia’s indoor mask mandate...
