ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly area finally off the ‘worst 25’ list for ozone pollution, but still gets failing grade

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Results are in from the American Lung Association’s annual look at air pollution in American metro areas. There’s good and bad news for the Philadelphia region. The area finally made it off the list of the 25 worst metro areas for ozone smog, but levels of particulate pollution are less...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Wildfires are increasingly contributing to unhealthy air

Despite decades of environmental efforts, over 40% of Americans — more than 137 million people — live in cities and states with poor air quality, a new report says. And, in addition to cars and factories, wildfires are increasingly contributing to unhealthy air. For the past 22 years,...
ENVIRONMENT
WHYY

‘We are still on the battlefield:’ Chester residents rally in response to Delco’s new contract with controversial trash incinerator company

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Over 100 people rallied in the City of Chester on Saturday afternoon in response to Delaware County and the City of Chester extending their contracts with the Covanta Holding Corporation for another three years. Covanta owns the trash incinerator in Chester, one of the largest polluters of its kind in the country, according to a 2019 study from the New School.
WHYY

Pennsylvania needs rental assistance and eviction diversion programs, activists and lawmakers say

Several state lawmakers, researchers and activists gathered in the state capital to call for an inclusive, permanent fund to help renters in the commonwealth. The action last week was fueled by a new study by the left-of-center Keystone Research Center and PA Budget and Policy Center that looks at housing affordability before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and currently.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Could planting gardens be the key to preventing shootings? These Grays Ferry residents are giving it a go

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. Ryan, 7, smears a thick, sloppy stroke of bright pink paint over a newly constructed wooden fence at the Tynirah Borum Community Welcome Garden as her twin sister, Riley, cries out for a tissue. In their enthusiasm, both girls have dripped paint onto their white sneakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly region celebrates 350 miles of walkable, bikeable trails

Each year on the fourth Saturday of April, thousands of people gather across the U.S. to celebrate the nation’s trails. What the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy started in 2013 as “Opening Day for Trails” has evolved into Celebrate Trails Day. In the greater Philadelphia region, walkers, cyclists, volunteers, and nonprofits take to the Circuit Trails network to mark the occasion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly ends mask mandate, days after reinstating it

Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, effective immediately, city health officials announced Friday. Mask-wearing is now s​​trongly encouraged, but not required. The abrupt reversal comes days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Particulate Pollution#American
WHYY

Rising sea levels and extreme rainfall: Annual report tells New Jersey planners to brace for climate change impacts

Increased rainfall in shorter amounts of time, hotter weather, and rising seas are all expected to affect New Jersey residents in the coming decades. Adapting and preparing for these climate impacts will likely fall to local officials. A new report from the New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University wants to give those decision-makers tools to help plan for increased flooding, heat-related illnesses, and death, as well as the need for additional emergency services.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
WHYY

In rainy Washington state, weak laws squash tenants’ rights to mold remediation

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. The odd-sized rear door in my bedroom and the window next to it hung within a cracked concrete exterior wall that trapped every bit of precipitation nature offered. The West Seattle apartment was in a midcentury brick structure that had once been a hardware store. Its conversion accommodated several small units, roughly renovated. And the old place was riddled with mold.
WHYY

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. In a statement released a day after a Florida judge...
CBS Baltimore

Locust Point Residents Raise Money For Man With Leukemia Diagnosis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Locust Point neighborhood is coming together to help one of their own—a community fixture who quit his job to devote himself to dogs. Joe Matthiesen is a regular sight in the neighborhood. He pursues his passion for pups by walking dogs as a full-time job. But a Leukemia diagnosis has sidelined him from his regular rounds and left him in need of help. So on Sunday, neighbors met to launch a fundraiser for his benefit.   “[He] would take care of our friends, would take care of our family,” one man said. “As you can see, the neighborhood has come together in support of Joe. He’s an amazing individual. Selfless and just a wonderful person. So this is the least we can do for him.” Neighbors told WJZ that Matthiesen is about to go through a second round of therapy. They want to make sure he can focus on beating the disease and not his bills.
BALTIMORE, MD
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy